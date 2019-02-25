Test your knowledge of NYC at the 12th ‘Panorama Challenge’ at Queens Museum this Friday

BY MORGAN CHITTUM

The Queens Museum will host the 12th annual Panorama Challenge, a trivia night that quizzes competitors on their New York City knowledge and the world’s largest-scale model of the five boroughs.

On March 1, emcee Gary Dennis will read questions to teams of 10 while judges highlight clues on the Panorama with laser pointers. Teams can work together to answer the questions.

Jonathan Turer will return for his eighth year as quizmaster, providing all trivia questions for the event.

Built for the 1964-65 World’s Fair, the Panorama is a 1:1200 model of New York City, encompassing 9,335 square feet of floor area, and features all 895,000 buildings constructed before 1992.

Past categories of quiz questions have included Gotham Gangsters on Film, the Grammys and the movie “Wonderstruck.”

For those not as privy to NYC trivia, the Panorama Challenge gives contestants the opportunity to register as either Panorama Challengers or Panorama Pros. Challengers are typically new to the event while the Pros are veterans to the game. Pros also receive double the trivia questions.

Winners of the competition have their name etched on the famous Panorama Challenge trophy in the museum.

General admission tickets begin at $15. Members of the City Reliquary and Queens Museum will receive a discount.

A free shuttle bus will be provided between the Mets-Willets Point 7 train stop and Queens Museum.

For more information, visit the Queens Museum’s website.