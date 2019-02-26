Let’s go crazy! Get $5 discounts to Prince tribute band The Purple Xperience

Prince is about to get royal treatment in Queens.

The Purple Xperience will fill Flushing’s Colden Auditorium with world-famous music — and out-of-this-world costumes — on Saturday, March 2, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20, but QNS readers can get a kingly bargain, $5 discounts, by using the discount code “TOURISM.”

Jamming since 2011, the group is considered to be the country’s most authentic Prince and the Revolution tribute band. Not only did they start performing before the Purple One’s death, the members even hail from his hometown, Minneapolis. (In fact, Prince’s keyboard player, three-time Grammy-winner Matt “Doctor” Fink, was one of Purple Xperience’s founders, although he later left to rejoin the Revolution.)

Marshall Charloff, the front man, is a dead ringer for Prince. He looks just like him. He plays guitar and piano in an uncannily comparable style. His range, everything from falsettos to screams, is eerily familiar.

“It is such a blessing because I can sing as myself, which happens to sound like Prince and thus come off respectful,” said Charloff, who even played keyboards and bass guitar with his idol on the album “94 East.” “We offer a suspension of belief; it’s like being transported.”

Then there’s the fashion. Charloff has no problem with pajamas, man heels, and jumpsuits. Sound familiar? He might change his wardrobe a few times during the show, too. And of course, he gets his outrageous outfits tailored. Just like Prince, his beauties aren’t available off the rack.

The other Purple Xperience members are Tracey Blake (lead guitar, played with The New Power Generation), Ron Caron (drums, played with the Rembrandts), and Cory Eischen (keyboards, also played with The New Power Generation), and Ron Long (bass, played with Christina Aguilera and The Backstreet Boys).

Charloff spoke to QNS on Monday. He didn’t release the song list for Saturday night, but he informed that the group will do a lot of favorites — maybe “1999,” “Little Red Corvette,” and “I Would Die 4 U.” Plus, he’ll do a semi-improvisational piano solo during which he’ll feed off the audience. Maybe he’ll walk in through the out door.

Colden Auditorium is located in the vicinity of Horace Harding Expressway and Kissena Boulevard on Queens College’s campus. For the first time this season, patrons can reserve parking spots in a nearby lot.

Prince — who changed his name to an unpronounceable symbol in 1993, but then went back to his original name in 2000 — enjoyed a four-decade career as a world class singer/songwriter. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee garnered Grammy Awards, American Music Awards, a Oscar, and a Golden Globe. He died at his residential complex/recording studio, Paisley Park in Minnesota, on April 21, 2016.

Images: The Purple Xperience