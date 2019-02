Police are looking for suspects who stole a power washer from a van parked in Maspeth this month.

At around 2:37 a.m. on Feb. 22, a group of unknown suspects broke into a van that was parked at a residence, which police indicated was near 58th Road and Caldwell Avenue, by entering through an unlocked side door.

Once inside, the suspects took a power washer machine and personal papers from within. At this time, it is unknown if the suspects are connected to any other burglaries in the area.

The 104th Precinct tweeted the following images of the suspects:

The 104 Detectives are endeavoring to identify & locate the below subjects, #WANTED for residential Burglary, commercial van Burglary & Larceny from Vehicles, in the vicinity of 58 Road & Caldwell Ave, on 2/22/19. Anyone with #Tips or #Info on these individual call 718-386-2723. pic.twitter.com/PF7JRKJcBd — NYPD 104th Precinct (@NYPD104Pct) February 25, 2019

Anyone with information about the incident can call the 104th Precinct Detective Squad at 718-386-2723.