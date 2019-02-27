Jamaica man answers the front door and gets shot to death for his trouble: cops

Cops are looking for a gunman who fatally shot a man in the doorway of his Jamaica home on Tuesday night.

According to authorities, at 5:46 p.m. on Feb. 26, police responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot inside a home on 171st Street near 103rd Road.

Upon their arrival, officers from the 103rd Precinct found 57-year-old Mohammed Rizwan in the home with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Shortly before his death, sources familiar with the investigation said, Rizwan answered the door to his home and the suspect shot him before fleeing the scene. It’s not clear at this point whether the victim answered a doorbell or a knock.

EMS rushed Rizwan to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At this time, police could not provide a description of the suspect, or a possible motive for the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.