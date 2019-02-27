Queens students to perform in ‘Fables’ production by RIOULT Dance NY and LaGuardia Community College

RIOULT DANCE NY in partnership with LaGuardia Performing Arts Center will be performing “Fables,” a production of the Queens Borough Community Dance Project on March 17.

Entering its second year, the initiative affords the rare opportunity for children between the ages of 8 and 16, who either live or go to school in Queens, to rehearse and perform alongside the professional dancers of RIOULT Dance NY. The organization provides the community with an accessible and affordable center for dance and enrichment through the arts.

Fables celebrates the timeless stories that teach lessons universally embraced by the many cultures found in the borough of Queens. Inspired by the rhythmic narrative of Jean de la Fontaine’s Fables, choreographer Pascal Rioult uses the universal language of dance to bring to life familiar tales including the “Crow and the Fox,” “Tortoise and the Hare,” “Oak and the Reed,” “Ant and the Grasshopper,” and “Animals sick with the Plague.”

In the production, 14 young dancers will gain first hand exposure to the dedication and artistry that comes with working on a professional level. Performances will be in LPAC’s Mainstage Theatre at 31-10 Thomson Ave in Long Island City at 3:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased through the LaGuardia Performing Arts Center website.

To further its artistic mission, LPAC has partnered with some of the most prestigious international cultural venues that are located in NYC to present and produce new works including: Carnegie Hall, Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM), The Public Theater, The Chocolate Factory Theatre, Ballet Hispanico, Flux Factory, NYC Opera, Queens Theatre in the Park, and Queens Council on the Arts among many others.

In October 2018, RIOULT opened the RIOULT Dance Center in Astoria’s Kaufman Arts District.At the Center, people of all ages and abilities participate in more 60 weekly classes in dance and dance-related fitness disciplines ranging from ballet and modern to hip hop and capoeira.