From co-ops to colonials and everything in between, the Queens real estate market offers a number of homes that are perfect for any potential homebuyer.
This week we’re highlighting three great homes in Bayside and Astoria. Check out the details below and stop by for a visit.
MLS: 3103328
35-35 205th St. 297, Bayside, NY 11361
Listing Price: $215,000
Details: This pet-friendly Bayside co-op is a great space for someone looking for their first place. Features include one bedroom, one full bathroom, a living room/dining room combo, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wood cabinets, and laundry in the basement. The co-op is close to the LIRR, giving you ample access to Queens and Long Island.
For more information, contact listing agent Kathleen McCarthy at 516-790-2195.
MLS: 3102960
24-65 38th St. B9 & 10, Astoria, NY 11103
Listing Price: $999,000
Details: This beautifully renovated pre-war co-op in Astoria offers a loft-like experience with an open floor plan. Features include three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a living room/dining room combo, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, an in-unit washer and dryer and hardwood floors throughout. The building offers a communal sky deck that has views of NYC and Brooklyn, a furnished patio and a gym.
For more information, contact listing agents Thomas Tarantola at 516-805-2528 or Kathleen McCarthy at 516-790-2195.
MLS: 3103832
223-09 Mia Dr., Bayside, NY 11361
Listing Price: $1,349,000
Details: Originally built in 2004, this brick/stucco colonial in Bayside sits on a private road and offers incredible water views. Features include five bedrooms, four bathrooms (three full, one half), an open kitchen/dining room, formal living room, a full, finished basement with high ceilings and laundry room, and hardwood and marble floors throughout. The finished attic and basement provide additional storage or the possibility for sitting rooms.
For more information, contact listing agents Hillary Li at 347-633-4611 or Patricia Gahan Moroney at 516-313-8966.
Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty consists of a team of exceptional sales associates and staff united through shared ideals of professionalism. Experienced and committed to diligence, discretion and personal attention, all are well versed in Daniel Gale’s philosophy of caring service, and all strictly adhere to the company’s code of ethics with genuine knowledge of the local communities, as well as unequaled skills in the arts of marketing and negotiation.