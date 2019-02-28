Flushing home invaders attack woman but flee without taking property: NYPD source

Detectives are looking for two masked men who invaded a Flushing woman’s home on Wednesday morning, but fled empty-handed.

Law enforcement sources said the incident occurred at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 27 in the vicinity of Pople Avenue and College Point Boulevard.

According to authorities, the 55-year-old victim heard the doorbell ring and went to see who was outside. Once she cracked open the door, police sources said, two men wearing masked pushed the door open and went in.

A source familiar with the investigation said that the suspects grabbed the victim by the neck, causing bruising. They demanded property, but apparently fled moments later without taking anything, the source said.

Officers from the 109th Precinct and EMS units responded to the incident. Paramedics brought the victim to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where she was treated for bruising to her neck and released.

On Feb. 28, the 109th Precinct tweeted out images of the two suspects involved in the caper, caught by nearby security cameras. The 109th Precinct Detective Squad is investigating the case.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS; all calls are kept confidential.