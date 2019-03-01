Flushing Chamber of Commerce and Kenvic Training Center to host free Google Workshop for business owners

The Flushing Chamber of Commerce and the Kenvic Training Center are inviting local business owners and entrepreneurs to a free Google live-stream watch party to learn about search engine optimization and best practices for creating a search-friendly site.

The free session will be held on Wednesday, March 6, at 12:00 p.m. on the second floor of The Kenvic Training Center located at 36-57 Main St.

“All companies, big or small, need to realize the importance of investing in technology to achieve competitive advantage in the modern market. Free resources and support are available in Downtown Flushing. We proudly support this upcoming workshop to help small business owners and entrepreneurs in our community,” said Kent Zhou, CEO of Kenvic Training Inc.

The Flushing Chamber is a Grow with Google Partner, an initiative to help entrepreneurs across the United States gain the digital skills they need to grow their business. This educational opportunity is also part of the Flushing Chamber’s three-year “Flushing Fantastic” district marketing program to support and promote local entrepreneurs and small businesses in the Flushing community.

“The Flushing Chamber is proud to partner with Kenvic Training Center to present the first Grow with Google livestream event of the year,” said John Choe, executive director of the Greater Flushing Chamber of Commerce. “In our digital age, it is essential for businesses to have an online presence to increase brand visibility and reach their target market. This free workshop is a great opportunity for local businesses to learn how to strengthen and refresh their websites.”

The event is free and open to the public, but seating is limited. Advance registration is required via flushinglivestream.eventbrite.com. Google swag will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.