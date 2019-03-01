Masked thieves with knife and taser rob two women in Flushing and take $120K worth of cash and jewelry

Cops are looking for a masked duo that robbed two women in Flushing and took off with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry.

Police say that at 7:50 p.m. on Feb. 27, the two victims, a 51-year-old woman and a 17-year-old woman, were exiting their car in the vicinity of 166th Street and 46th Avenue when they were approached by two unknown men. One of the suspects approached the 51-year-old, held a knife to her and demanded her property.

The thief took the 51-year-old victim’s car keys, her pocketbook and her purse, which contained $120,000 worth of jewelry and cash. The 51-year-old victim was reportedly a traveling jewelry saleswoman.

As this was happening, the other perpetrator attacked the 17-year-old victim with a taser, hitting her in the knee and causing her to fall to the ground. The suspect grabbed the teen’s bag after she fell to the ground.

Both crooks fled southbound on 166th Street towards the cemetery after the robbery.

Cops described the suspects as black men. Reports indicate that the suspects were wearing masks at the time of the robbery.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.