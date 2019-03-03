Cops looking for daring bandits behind ambush robbery attempt on industrial Maspeth street

Police released images on Saturday of two vehicles used in a robbery attempt in the industrial area of Maspeth last week that sounded like something out of an action movie.

Law enforcement sources said the trouble began at about 8 a.m. on Feb. 27, when a 65-year-old man picked up cash and checks from a location in the vicinity of 54th Road and 46th Street, then began driving to another location.

When he arrived at the corner of Laurel Hill Boulevard and Review Avenue on the Maspeth/Long Island City border, authorities said, a black, four-door Honda sedan driven by an unidentified man stopped in front of him. The victim then noticed that a gray, four-door Infiniti SUV with three unknown males inside stopped directly behind his car, trapping him from behind.

Two unidentified men then got out of the gray SUV and approached the driver’s side of the man’s car, police said. One of the suspects then smashed the driver’s side window with an unknown object. The pair then began attempting to open the door.

Cops said that the victim managed to speed away from the scene. The two would-be robbers were observed re-entering the SUV, which took off with the black sedan in an unknown direction. Neither vehicle had a front license plate, police noted.

The incident was later reported to the 108th Precinct. The NYPD is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the suspects’ arrest.

The vehicles involved in the robbery are shown below:

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the suspects’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website, send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips or a text message to 274637 (CRIMES), then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.