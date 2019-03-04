Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Cops looking into death of man found in Jamaica home with lacerations on his face and arms

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found with cuts on his face and arms in the backyard of his Jamaica home.

According to police, at 10:48 p.m. on March 1, officers from the 103rd Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding an unconscious person in the rear of a home on 170th Street.

Upon their arrival, cops  found 49-year-old Anthony Fields in the backyard of the home, unconscious and unresponsive, with lacerations to his face and arms.

EMS responded to the location and pronounced Fields dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

