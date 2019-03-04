Eighth-annual Taste of the World food festival returns to Forest Hills church this Sunday

Get your palates ready, Forest Hills. The annual Taste of the World food festival is back for its eighth year at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church.

On Sunday, March 10, dozens of local restaurants and vendors from Forest Hills will showcase the area’s local cuisine. The event will take place at McLaughlin Hall at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, located at 110-06 Queens Blvd., from 2:30 to 5 p.m.

Last year, the international food festival saw its biggest turnout to date, with a record number of 38 participating restaurants and bakeries and nearly 200 attendees.

This year’s food festival and church fundraising event will feature raffle prizes from Foodtown, Panera Bread, Austin’s Ale House, The Wine Room of Forest Hills, Nick’s Bistro and Young Chefs Academy of Forest Hills.

Tickets for a separate raffle/sweepstakes will also be sold for $60 each or three for $100. First prize wins $1,500 in cash, second place wins a Jet Blue card and third place is $200 cash.

Here is a list of confirmed vendors for next week’s much-anticipated event:

Jack & Nellie’s (108-25 Ascan Ave.)

Rove (72-27 Austin St.)

Tuscan Hills (110-60 Queens Blvd.)

Portofino (109-32 Ascan Ave.)

Matiz (110-72 Queens Blvd.)

La Dolce Italia Bakery (104-05 Metropolitan Ave.)

La Vigna (100-11 Metropolitan Ave.)

Rimtin ( 104-02 Metropolitan Ave.)

Cipollina Gourmet Italian Market (116-09 Queens Blvd.)

Keuka Kafe (112-04 Queens Blvd.)

La Boulangerie (109-01 72nd Road)

Chipotle (70-30 Austin St.)

Agra Palace (116-33 Queens Blvd.)

The Bund (100-30 Queens Blvd.)

Violet’s Vietnamese Shoppe (72-36 Austin St.)

Guantanamera (110-80 Queens Blvd.)

Alba Pizzeria and Restaurant (137-65 Queens Blvd.)

OBA Mediterranean Gyro and Grill (70-35 Austin St.)

Knish Nosh (98-104 Queens Blvd.)

Cobblestone Pub and Biergarten (117-18 Queens Blvd.)

Layla’s Delicacies (108-25 72nd Ave.)

Compadres77 Mexican Restaurant (115-20 Queens Blvd.)

Deasura (100-05 Metropolitan Ave.)

Starbucks Coffee (multiple locations)

Those interested in purchasing tickets can stop by or call the church rectory during business hours at 718-268-6251. Pre-event price is $25 a ticket or $30 on the day of the event. To volunteer call event organizer Denise De Maria at 718-361-3201 and leave a message.