Bollywood battles the Blues as Flushing Town Hall kicks off Global Mashup series

The recipe is simple, but the ingredients are complex. A band from one genre performs. An ensemble from another category follows. Then, the two groups unite on the stage to jam. Repeat once every two weeks with new talent each time.

Bollywood Meets Global Roots Blues kicks off the annual Global Mashup series at Flushing Town Hall on Saturday, March 9. Dance lessons are at 7 p.m., while the concert starts at 8 p.m.

The first act is Grammy-nominated Indian vocalist Falu. This Bombay native, whom the New York Times described as “East and West,” possesses the rare ability to seamlessly blend a few classical, centuries-old traditions with a modern, inventive style. Over her multi-cultural career, she has held jobs as a visiting lecturer at Tufts University and Ambassador of Indian Music at Carnegie Hall, while also collaborating on projects with such stars as Yo-Yo Ma, Ricky Martin, and Wyclef Jean.

Second on the bill is Hazmat Modine, a Blues band that melds African, Caribbean, Central Asian, and Eastern European influences. Lead singer Wade Schuman has an appropriately raspy voice to go with his virtuoso harmonica skills. Banjo, guitar, horn, percussion, and tuba rock the background, but the audience might also get to hear the dulcimer-like Romanian cimbalom, a six-string banjitar, or the claviola, which resembles a small piano, but is worn like an accordion.

Then attendees get to see — and hear — what happens when Falu and Hazmat Modine join forces. Could it be the birth of a new phenomenon?

General admission is $16, but teenagers can attend for free as part of an ongoing promotion at the venue. Students with proper identification pay $10.

Bollywood Meets Global Roots Blues will probably end at around 10:30 p.m. However, this is Flushing Town Hall, so the party never really stops.

The next Global Mashup is Western Swing Meets Balkan Brass on Saturday, March 23. The Brain Cloud, a sextet that brings the bluegrass, cowboy ditties, Delta blues, and ragtime, shares the night with Romashka and its Balkan, Gypsy, Romanian, and Russian vibes.

Latin Boogaloo Meets Klezmer is this year’s third Global Mashup on Saturday, April 6. Frequent Flushing Town Hall act Spanglish Fly does its unique genre that recalls Nuyorican culture in the 1970s with its meld of Salsa and soul. Plus, the Mini-Klezmer All Stars tout Jewish music from the Eastern European shtetl.

Bluegrass Meets Cuba on Saturday, April 20. Buddy Merriam & the Back Roads get their mandolin-centric groove on, while Conjunto Guantánamo plays traditional African-Cuban rhythms such as Cha-Cha-Cha, Mambo, Rumba, and Son Montuño.

Balkan Punk Meets West Africa for the final Global Mashup on Saturday, May 4. Lemon Bucket Orkestra, a Toronto-based party band with a heavy brass sound, goes first. Kakande, a balafon (xylophone) master who tells stories with his music, goes second.

Just like Bollywood Meets Global Roots Blues, the other Global Mashups begin with dance lessons at 7 p.m., before the concerts start at 8 p.m. They all have the same price points, too.

Flushing Town Hall is at 135-35 Northern Blvd., about five blocks north of the 7 train’s Main Street station.

Images: Falu (top) and Hazmat Modine (bottom)