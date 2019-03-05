Cops investigating crash that left one man dead near Flushing Meadows-Corona Park

A man died of his injuries early Tuesday morning after he crashed into a guardrail on the Long Island Expressway near Flushing Meadows-Corona Park.

According to authorities, at 1:36 a.m. on March 5, police responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision near Exit 22C on the Long Island Expressway, which leads to the Grand Central Parkway and Van Wyck Expressway. Upon their arrival, officers from the 110th Precinct found a 30-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive at the location.

A preliminary investigation found that the victim was driving a 2012 Ford Escape eastbound on the Long Island Expressway service road when he struck a guardrail. The car came to a stop and the victim then lost consciousness.

EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld pending proper family notification.

There are no other vehicles and individuals involved at this time. The investigation is ongoing.