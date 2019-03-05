Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Slasher cuts victim near his eye after an argument at a Ridgewood bus stop: cops

Photo via Google Maps, inset via Twitter/@NYPD104Pct

Police are looking for a suspect who slashed a man that was waiting for the bus in Ridgewood.

According to law enforcement sources, at 9 p.m. on Feb. 26, a 37-year-old man was waiting for the B38 bus at the corner of Palmetto Street and Seneca Avenue when the suspect approached him and asked him what his name was. The victim then asked the suspect “if he made a habit of asking for people’s names.”

Cops said the perpetrator proceeded to circle the victim, asking him if “he knew what he wanted, let’s get it.” The victim then told the assailant that he did not want to fight him, leading to an argument between the suspect and the victim.

Authorities noted that a third unknown man came between the suspect and the victim to break up the fight, however the suspect reached around the man and cut the victim in the face with an unknown object. The perpetrator then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Police said the victim suffered a ruptured globe and a cut to his right eye, and was taken to a local hospital where he received stitches.

The 104th Precinct identified the suspect is a man named Shaun Williams. The precinct tweeted the following photo of Williams:

Anyone with information about Williams’ whereabouts can call the 104th Precinct Detective Squad at 718-386-2723.

