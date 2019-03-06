A romantic concert with poetry, music and passion in Astoria

It’s a night of poetic music and musical poetry that mixes Spanish with Inglés and English with Español.

The Astoria Choir offers Canten A Coro at Trinity Lutheran Church in Astoria on Saturday, March 9, at 8 p.m.

Expect romance and emotion to fill the air, as the program features melodies set to verses by Pablo Neruda and Federico García Lorca, two 20th century Latino writers who brought passion to a higher — almost mind-numbing — level.

Neruda, who was born in Chile, led a zestful life, turbo-charged with poetry, politics and three fervent marriages. He had a long career as a diplomat and eventually a senator, but gained real fame and celebrity via his book “Twenty Love Poems and a Song of Despair.” It was one of many anthologies that led to a Nobel Prize for Literature in 1971.

Lorca, who was born in Spain, and Neruda were friends who influenced each other a lot. But Lorca also hung out with Surrealist painters Salvador Dali and Luis Buñuel while living in Madrid in the 1920s. As part of their movement, they enticed him to enter his unconscious mind to increase creativity while writing about love and tragedy. Super emotional!

The program includes “villancicos,” a genre that mixes — guess what? — music and poetry. It began in the late 15th century in Spain and spread throughout Latin America. (The word can mean “Christmas Carol” in modern usage.)

General admission is $20, but students and senior citizens can attend for $15.

Founded in 2010 as “The Astoria Symphonic Choir,” The Astoria Choir currently has almost 100 members, including experts at soprano, mezzo-soprano, contralto, tenor, baritone and bass. They offer four concerts a year with Trinity Lutheran as their base.

The choir sings under the direction of Adam Eggleston, who is also the founder and artistic director. He has performed with such ensembles as the New York Philharmonic, the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra, and the Berkshire Opera Company. Currently, he teaches music at Manhattan’s Buckley School, where he also leads a large glee club.

Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 31-18 37th St. near the Astoria/Long Island City border. One block north of Broadway and two blocks west of Steinway Street, the property is close to the R, M, N and W lines. There is no public parking lot.

Images: The Astoria Choir