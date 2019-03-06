Flushing Queens Botanical Garden Board of Trustees welcomes new members

Queens Botanical Garden’s Board of Trustees welcomed its new members Tuesday and announced upcoming activities on this year’s agenda.

Ming-Der Chang, administrative director of Community Health Initiatives at New York Presbyterian-Queens, and Eunsil “Eunice” Chung, vice president of The Korean New York Daily, were announced as new board members on March 5 at the QBG Visitor’s Center located at 43-50 Main St. in Flushing.

The Board also welcomed back returning board member Saul Kupferberg, retired vice president of Sales and Marketing at Kepco, Inc., who is co-chair of QBG’s Capital Campaign Committee and served as treasurer during his previous board terms.

“We are thrilled to welcome new members, Ming-der and Eunice, who are both key contributors to the local Queens community in both health and media,” said Lacerte. “We are delighted to work with Saul again, who loves us so much that he returned after his previous term, after serving our Advisory Council, and being co-chair of our Capital Campaign Committee. I can’t wait to see what this talented group will help us accomplish in 2019.”

Chang created a culturally sensitive outreach program focused on underserved communities with the goal of achieving health equity. She also manages New York Presbyterian-Queens’ Community Service Plan with a goal of improving people’s health in Queens through community health lectures and providing assistance for patients in navigating the healthcare system.

“I’m very excited to be serving on the board of an organization that has been an oasis in the Queens community for years,” said Chang. “It is not only a great place for you to enjoy nature, to relax, and to learn, it is also a great venue for holding memorable events. I’m excited to be a part of bringing these experiences to all residents inside and outside of the Queens community.”

Chung has been editor and vice president of The Korean New York Daily since 2013. She is a member of the Korean American Writers’ Association, where she is serving as treasurer. In 2015, she published a book, “Encounter of Essay and Classical Music.“

“I am very excited to promote Queens Botanical Garden to the Korean Community, a hidden gem in our borough,” said Chung. “I look forward to being a liason, informing Korean Americans about the Garden through media and various programs.”

Kupferberg is a trustee of The Kupferberg Foundation, the Max and Selma Kupferberg Family Foundation, and the Queens College Foundation. He previously served two terms on the QBG Board from 2010 to 2016, and as treasurer from 2012 to 2016.

“It is a pleasure to return to the Board if Queens Botanical Garden after a three-year hiatus,” said Kupferberg. “The garden has made dramatic progress in the nine years since I first joined the board and I hope to be able to contribute to its continued growth, so that it may serve the borough of Queens and the City of New York in more ways than ever.”

Additionally, two new members joined QBG’s Advisory Council — Julia Ermish and Frank Santoro, who both previously served as board members.

In June, QBG will host its annual Rose Gala honoring City Council Member Peter Koo and Jaclyn Mucaria, president of New York Presbyterian-Queens. For more information on upcoming events, programs, and opportunities to support or enjoy the garden, visit: queensbotanical.org.