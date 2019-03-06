Police are looking for two suspects that are responsible for nearly a dozen Astoria break-ins

Police are asking for help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with nearly a dozen burglaries in Astoria beginning in late November.

Law enforcement sources said the two suspects began their spree on Nov. 30 forcing open a front door of a residence near 25th Avenue and 42nd Street and taking a man’s electronics and nearly $200, police said. The duo next hit several homes near the Astoria Heights Playground on Jan. 11 where they stole jewelry from two of the locations, according to the NYPD.

The two suspects broke into a 63-year-old woman’s home in the vicinity of 56th Street and 32nd Avenue, where they removed jewelry and numerous un-cashed check on Jan. 31.

The two men hit three homes along 49th Street on Feb. 8 between 7:15 and 7:45 p.m. According to police, the suspects gained access to the homes by climbing the rear stairs of each location before breaking windows and entering through rear doors.

Police indicated that the burglars did not take any property from two of the three locations. However, the individuals fled one location with approximately $77,000 worth of jewelry, according to authorities.

The two suspects struck three more times in the same neighborhood in February, removing electronics, jewelry and cash, police said. All of the incidents were reported to the 114th Precinct.

Cops described both suspects as 30-year-old men with light complexions who were last seen wearing dark jeans, white sneakers and hooded sweatshirts. One suspect is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds, while the other is reportedly 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Police released video of one of the suspects on Feb. 26.