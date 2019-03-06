Six sought for beating up cab driver and robbing him in a Ridgewood restaurant parking lot

Cops need the public’s help in finding six individuals who assaulted and robbed a cab driver in Ridgewood last week.

On March 5, the 104th Precinct tweeted out images of four suspects involved in the March 1 incident that occurred at 6:30 p.m. in the K&K Super Buffet parking area, located at 341 St. Nicholas Ave.

Law enforcement sources said that the 59-year-old male cab driver picked up the six suspects, which included four men and two women. According to the 104th Precinct, he became embroiled in an argument with the group over the fare.

Things turned violent, police said, when members of the group went on the attack, punching the driver numerous times. They removed a waste pouch with $200 in cash as well as a bank checkbook. Sources familiar with the investigation said the suspects also got away with vehicle documents removed from the glove compartment.

Officers from the 104th Precinct responded to the reported robbery. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects’ whereabouts can call the 104th Precinct Detective Squad at 718-386-2723. All calls are kept confidential.