Slasher slices man at Flushing subway station moments after verbal dispute: cops

Cops are looking for a suspect who punched and slashed a man in the stairwell of a Flushing subway station.

According to authorities, at 4:45 p.m. on March 4, an unknown man followed a 34-year-old man down the stairwell to the Flushing-Main Street 7 train subway station.

Sources familiar with the investigation said that the man and victim got into a verbal dispute moments before the attack occurred.

On the stairwell, law enforcement sources said, the perpetrator punched the victim in the torso from behind and cut his left thigh with an unknown sharp object. The slasher then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 109th Precinct and the NYPD Transit Bureau, along with EMS units, responded to the incident. Paramedics took the victim to a local hospital, where he received several stitches.

On March 5, the NYPD released pictures of the perpetrator, who’s described as a black man with facial hair, standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket and multicolored headwear.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.