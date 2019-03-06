Subway train travels over fallen woman on tracks in Kew Gardens — but she miraculously survives

A woman is lucky to be alive after she fell onto the tracks and was passed over by an oncoming train at a Kew Gardens subway station.

According to police, the Ash Wednesday miracle occurred at around 1:45 p.m. on March 9, when a 41-year-old woman fell off of the southbound E/F platform of the Kew Gardens-Union Turnpike station onto the tracks.

Authorities say that the oncoming train was unable to stop and pass over the woman, who was laying on her back in the middle of the tracks. Police say that it is unclear if she was actually struck by the train. Police indicated that the woman was not a victim of a crime.

Twitter user @VictorJMooney, who witnessed the incident, said that a bystander pulled the victim from the track after the train passed through the station.

Emergency personnel arrived to the scene and took the victim to Jamaica Hospital, where she is being treated for minor abrasions.