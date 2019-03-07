Citi Field-based Queens brewery aims to compete in statewide ‘Best Brews of New York’ competition

Who brews the best beer in New York City? One Queens brewery hopes to take home that title.

Mikkeller NYC, based near Citi Field, will be competing in the New York City round of Best Brews of New York, which takes place today, Thursday, March 7, at Manhattan’s Brookfield Place. The second annual state-wide competition also includes breweries from Long Island and Upstate New York.

Mikkeller will go head-to-head against four other beer makers from the Brooklyn, the Bronx and Manhattan: The Bronx Brewery, Harlem Brewing Company, Coney Island Brewery and Sixpoint.

Mikkel Borg Bjergsø founded the company in Copenhagen back in 2006 and exports his micro-brewed beer to 58 different countries around the world. The New York location opened at Citi Field in March 2018 and is the first location connected to professional sports venue anywhere in the world.

In its first months, the brewery’s owner created over 50 never-before-produced recipes unique to the New York City location.

Attendees of the free event will be invited to cast votes for their favorite brew to determine which of the breweries makes it to the final round on March 14. Renowned New York State beer connoisseur Anne Becerra will guide attendees in deciding The People’s Choice beer winner at the competition.

The competition will also feature food for purchase from Brookfield Place’s top eateries and 100 percent of beer sales make will be donated to Habitat for Humanity in partnership with the participating breweries.

“As one of the leading destinations in the city, we are deeply invested in developing creative events that bring the community together,” said Callie Haines, Senior Vice President, Asset Management at Brookfield Place. “We are all about creating unique experiences in a dynamic environment that gives people a reason to return to our stores, dining destinations and amenities. Our team is proud to welcome the second installation of Best Brews and top Breweries throughout New York again this year.”

The winner of the March 7 competition will move on to the final round on March 14 against Upstate New York’s Empire Brewing Company in Syracuse and Long Island’s Barrier Brewing Co. in Oceanside.

The New York City round was one of three rounds hosted at Brookfield Place over the course of three weeks. Beginning on Feb. 21, the Winter Garden at 230 Vesey Street played host to the second annual beer competition, which featured 15 of the state’s top breweries.

All attendees must be 21 and over to attend the event, which takes place from 4 to 9 p.m. on March 7. For more information, click here.