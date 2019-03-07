Flushing Renaissance Hotel at Tangram slated to open in 2020 and offer amazing views of city

The development of a new four-star hotel underway in Downtown Flushing will offer global travelers and local residents an unexpected lens on the vibrant neighborhood.

SCG America and F&T Group announced on Wednesday that Renaissance Hotels has been selected as the brand flag for the 208-key hotel within Tangram, their 1.2 million-square-foot, mixed-use development located at 136-20 38th Ave.

Once complete, the project will comprise 1.2 million square feet of residential, commercial, retail, wellness and entertainment offerings, a 24,000 square-foot food hall and beer garden, 324 luxury residences across two towers, a 12-story commercial tower with 48 office condominium units, and a state-of-the-art 4DX movie theater from Regal Cinemas.

The nine-story Renaissance New York Flushing Hotel at Tangram is slated to open in early 2020.

“Our goal from day one was to build the best hotel for the world-class destination we are creating at Tangram. Renaissance Hotels is an impressive global lifestyle brand and could not have been a better fit for us,” stated Winfred Zhang, president and CEO of SCG America. “We are excited to work with Renaissance Hotels to bring their premium hospitality platform to Flushing, further distinguishing the area as a New York City destination.”

Positioned minutes from LaGuardia Airport and John F Kennedy International Airport, Flushing is the first stop for many international travelers who are visiting the United States. Inspired by the traditional Chinese dissection puzzle consisting of flat pieces called tans, Tangram embraces its Flushing location to introduce urban-style living in the vein of top Asian cities like Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo.

The Renaissance New York Flushing Hotel at Tangram will be the brand’s first hotel in Queens and, as one of the few 4-star hotels in the borough, will introduce a truly unique experience through unexpected design, engaging brand navigators and entertaining evening bar rituals.

With architecture by Margulies Hoelzli Architecture and interiors by Wilson Associates, a distinctive feature of the hotel will be its arrival experience — beginning at the porte-cochere on 37th Avenue, where guests are whisked up to a top floor lobby spanning the entire floor, and enveloped in panoramic views of Flushing Bay and the Manhattan skyline.

Guests will also discover an array of spaces to dine, relax and socialize at a signature restaurant, two bars, a club lounge and an expansive 3,500-square-foot outdoor terrace. In addition to a 60-foot indoor pool, a vitality pool, and a fitness center with wellness amenities like saunas, steam showers and a salt room. With direct indoor passage to the retail mall from the hotel, visitors won’t have to step outside to find the best food, beverage and entertainment in Flushing.

“We are thrilled to bring our Renaissance brand to the Tangram development, which is creating a new, vibrant and walkable destination in Queens,” said Noah Silverman, chief development officer, North America, Full-Service Hotels at Marriott International. “The hotel will set a new standard for lodging, dining and socializing for residents, neighbors and both business and leisure travelers.”

