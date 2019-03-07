Twenty streets across Queens renamed for innovators, trailblazers and others who made a difference

In the weeks to come, Queens residents and elected officials will celebrate the contributions of residents who helped make the borough a great place through a host of ceremonial street renamings.

The renamings were authorized through City Council legislation passed on Jan. 20. Twenty of the 68 public places and thoroughfares being renamed under the bill are located in Queens, recognizing the lives of local business leaders, inventors, trailblazers and activists.

While it won’t formally change each location’s name, the honor includes the installation of commemorative street signage at each spot, informing future generations of Queens residents of the person’s or group’s significance to the community.

City Councilman I. Daneek Miller had the most Queens street co-namings in the legislation, sponsoring six in all. They include the following.

The southwest corner of 99th and Hollis Avenues in Hollis has been co-named Zanu G. Simpson Way, honoring the celebrity barbershop owner who was gunned down during a robbery attempt in July 2017. The son of Jamaican immigrants, Simpson attended I.S. 192 and Bayside High School and, following his education, opened his own barbershop. He became a mentor to many Hollis youths and gave back to the community through back to school picnics and organizing school supply giveaways. (This codifies the street renaming which occurred back in September.)

The northern side of the corner of 115th Road and Farmers Boulevard in St. Albans will be co-named Reverend Walter A. and Doris L. Jones Way. Pastor Walter Jones founded the Majority Baptist Church in October 1960 and became one of southeast Queens’ most influential ministers. His wife, Doris, was also active in the church and additionally served the community as a block watcher and a den mother for Boy Scout Troop 279.

The southeast corner of 219th Street and Linden Boulevard in Cambria Heights will be co-named Margie Boyd Way, honoring the co-pastor and first lady of the New Greater Bethel Ministries. She served as head of the Bethel Christian School and the Women’s Department, as well as with several local community boards and civic organizations. Boyd died in June 2017.

The northeast corner of 167th Street and Linden Boulevard in South Jamaica will be co-named Reverend Julius and Mother Coreania Carter Way, honoring the co-founders of the Carter Community AME Church in 1947. The Carters served the spiritual needs of South Jamaica residents and beyond, as they helped to open in 1965 the first senior citizen complex of its kind in the state.

The northeast corner of 118th Avenue and Springfield Boulevard in Cambria Heights will be co-named Melody Anne-Simone Edwards Way, one of five young people who died during a Queens Village house fire in April 2017. Edwards was visiting one of her friends, who lived there, when the tragic blaze broke out.

The northwest corner of Pineville Lane and Merrick Boulevard in Springfield Gardens will be co-named Hopkins Way for Novell Hopkins, a former deputy director of civilian personnel for the Fire Department and an active member of local civic groups. She was the founder and vice president of the Neighborhood Block Association for Springfield Gardens.

Some of the other Queens street renamings are as follows: