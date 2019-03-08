‘Spring Awakening,’ a musical on teen angst, starts long run at The Secret Theatre on March 8

Ah, the teenage psyche! So full of energy, hormones, and angst. It’s never easy to understand, but it sure makes a great base for a rocking musical.

The Secret Theatre will present “Spring Awakening” a total of 11 times between Friday, March 8, and Sunday, March 24.

Just like any good adolescent, “Spring Awakening” has gone through many changes. It began as a German-language play (“Frühlings Erwachen”) by Frank Wedekind in 1891. Then, this harsh critique of the day’s sexual mores went on to inspire different plays, musicals, a made-for-TV movie, workshops, re-writes, and maybe even a concert series.

The Secret Theatre’s version is straight from the play that won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Overflowing with passion and drama, it fuses sexual ignorance, sexual curiosity, sexual exploration, and sexual violence with rock-n-roll.

Prices are $22 in advance and $25 at the door.

The story begins with 14-year-old Wendla Bergmann, who is reaching puberty, in late 19th century Germany. As her aunt is pregnant for a second time, she asks her mother the time-honored coming-of-age question: Where do babies come from?

The mother simply can’t give a straight answer. Too embarrassing.

Enter another 14-year-old, Moritz Stiefel, who is experiencing erotic dreams for the first time as he and his colleagues study Virgil in Latin class. (It’s hard to pay attention sometimes.)

He has some academic difficulty, and the school responds with mixed messages on discipline while side-stepping sexuality. Too embarrassing.

Thus, the scene is set for a second act with crushes, encounters, rape, pregnancy, abortion, suicide, death, homosexuality, family conflict, and reform school. Beyond embarrassing.

“Spring Awakening” will go on in two sets. The first run is nightly from March 7 through March 10 at 8 p.m. with an additional 2 p.m. show on March 10. The second one is nightly from March 20 through March 24 at 8 p.m. with an additional 2 p.m. show on March 24.

The Secret Theatre features an intimate stage with seating for about 100 patrons in a three-quarter round style. It’s an ideal venue for this kind of a musical, which is recommended for ages 13 and up.

The facility is located at 44-02 23rd St. in Long Island City. It’s within walking distance from subway stations on the E, F, G, M, R, and 7 lines. Street parking is available.

Images: The Secret Theatre