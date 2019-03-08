Three robbers sought for beating up man for his backpack on the Ridgewood/Glendale border

Cops need the public’s help in finding three men responsible for a recent mugging on the Ridgewood/Glendale border.

On March 7, the NYPD released security images of the suspects who assaulted and robbed a 20-year-old man for his backpack on March 1 in the area of Cooper and Wyckoff Avenues.

At around 12:45 a.m. that day, police said, the victim was walking through the area when the perpetrators approached him. They began punching the man about the body and face, then forcibly removed his backpack, which contained Beats earphones, an iPhone X, a laptop computer and Nike Air Jordan sneakers.

After taking the bag, authorities said, the three muggers fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 104th Precinct and EMS units responded to the incident. Paramedics brought the victim to a local hospital for treatment of abrasions to his face.

According to police, the suspects and victim did not know each other.

The security camera images show the three perpetrators inside a nearby grocery store.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website, send a direct message on Twitter to @NYPDTips or a text message to 274637 (CRIMES), then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.