Downtown Flushing BID to host first-ever Flushing Business Fair on March 21

The Downtown Flushing Transit Hub Business Improvement District (Flushing BID) will be hosting its first-ever Flushing Business Fair on Thursday, March 21.

The free event is opened to the public and scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sheraton LaGuardia Hotel Ballroom, located at 135-20 39th Ave., with approximately 40 participating business services.

The Flushing Business Fair is funded by the New York City Department of Small Business Services’ (SBS) Neighborhood 360 Grant Program, which was created by SBS to identify, develop and launch commercial revitalization projects in partnership with local stakeholders.

“Strong neighborhoods are the backbone of our city, and the $1.55 million in investments to Flushing is going a long way towards revitalizing key commercial corridors,” said Gregg Bishop, commissioner of the NYC Department of Small Business Services. “By working with the Flushing BID, we are responding to local needs to support small business growth and build more vibrant neighborhoods for all New Yorkers.”

While known for its authentic Asian cuisine, Downtown Flushing also features over 2,100 retail and service businesses. Local businesses, including professional services, like real estate, financial services, law practices and medical services, are the economic engine pushing Downtown Flushing forward, according to the BID.

The Flushing Business Fair will create an efficient and comprehensive platform to showcase the diversity and integration of the community.

Representatives from multiple city agencies (Department of Buildings, Department of Sanitation, Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, NYPD 109th Precinct, Queens Flushing Library, NYC Business Solutions) will be available at the event to discuss city regulations, such as the most recent signage rules, face-to-face with business owners.

The following business vendors are participating:

Hanover Bank, Flushing Bank; Royal Business Bank; MassMutual; H&R Block; Charles B. Wang Health Community Center; Health Need Medical Urgent Care; Eastern Eye Care; New York Four Seasons; Acupuncture PC; Emblem Health; Affinity Health Plan; UnitedHealthcare; INF Health Care; Rain Guo State Farm; Law Office of Patrick Archer PLLC; Altman & An LLP; MEHOME Realty; Gerard Harrington Design LLC; Coci Construction Inc.; Ashley Dance Center; Lapeau; Kenvic Training Inc.;World Chinese Publishing; Golden Microphone Host- Speech Training Center; UNAA Art; ASA College; Golden Eagle Senior Center; Honing Adult Daycare Services Inc.; New United NY Corp.; Nexus Holidays Group Inc.; App Assist Inc. and Wong Nutrition Health Club.

For more information of Flushing Business Fair, visit Flushing BID’s website at www.flushingbid.com, or follow “Flushing BID” on Facebook and WeChat page.