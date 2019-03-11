Guide to Queens: Here are 6 places to find the best Asian food in the World’s Borough

What do hot pot, momo, lumpia and saag paneer all have in common? Food enthusiasts don’t have to leave Queens to get a taste of these delicious Asian dishes.

According to a report put together by Queens College, Asian Americans were the fastest growing major racial/ethnic group in New York City between 2000 and 2010.

Over 508,000 Asians, or 22.8 percent of the borough’s population, lived in Queens according to numbers from the 2010 Census, making them the third largest group behind white and Hispanic populations.

U.S. Census Bureau data from 2017 showed that the Asian population in Queens had grown to over 592,000, or 25. 3 percent of the borough’s population.

These growing numbers account for the influx of Asian cuisine available in Queens. Countries with the top representation include India, China, the Philippines, Japan, Korea and Vietnam.

The following is a list of some tasty restaurants from the top Asian groups in Queens. By no means is this an exhaustive list, just one to get burgeoning foodies started on their journeys.

1. Adda Indian Canteen (India) 31-31 Thomson Ave., Long Island City

Adda Indian Canteen opened its doors back in September and people have been flocking to Long Island City for a taste of the “unapologetic” Indian cuisine. The culinary team of Roni Mazumdar and Chef Chintan Pandya aim to give diners an authentic Indian food experience when they walk through the doors. Adda, meaning “a place to hang out” serves up food that Mazumdar and Pandya had growing up, including Kale Pakoda, whole fried kale leaves covered in ground chickpeas and Murgh Rezala, a half-chicken marinated in yogurt and served with green chili and egg.

2. You Garden Xiao Long Bao (China) 41-07 Bell Blvd., Bayside

Those who want an authentic Chinese food experience can hit up Bayside’s Bell Boulevard to check out You Garden Xiao Long Bao. The restaurant specializes in food from the Shanghai region and is the first expansion for the owners of Shanghai You Garden Dumpling House in downtown Flushing. Popular dishes include the the traditional Peking Duck, xiao long bao steamed dumplings filled with savory soup and mango shrimp.

3. Tito Rad’s Grill (Philippines) 49-10 Queens Blvd., Woodside

Filipino food is gaining a lot of traction these days, so what better place to take your first foray than Tito Rad’s Grill in Woodside. The eatery is known for its delicious takes on “lutong bahay” or comfort foods that you eat at home. Chef and owner Mario Albenio opened the restaurant with his wife Susan in 2006. Diners can taste popular dishes like Adobo with your choice of pork chicken or other protein marinated in vinegar and soy sauce or lumpiang shanghai, a fried vegetable, pork and shrimp eggroll. Hungry for breakfast? Try one of their many “silog” dishes — a fried egg with garlic fried rice and your choice of meat.

4. Watawa Sushi (Japan) 33-10 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria

As its name implies, Watawa Sushi is known for delicious sushi, sashimi and handrolls. The list includes popular options like salmon, tuna and eel, but those craving something more special can chow down on sushi filled with lobster, shrimp or soft-shell crab. Diners in the mood for other types of Japanese cuisine are also in luck and can choose from various teriyaki options or a whole list of udon soups.

5. Tang (Korea) 196-50 Northern Blvd., Bayside

This restaurant is a Korean food lover’s dream. Its name is derived from a popular soup that requires a longer cooking time than basic “guk” soup. Certain types of tang, like a spicy fish hot pot variety, are communal dishes to be shared, while others like beef rib soup are served in single portions. The menus are divided into several categories of Korean dishes, including jeon, fried pieces of whole, sliced or minced protein and vegetables and well known rice dishes like bibimbap and bulgogi.

6. JoJu (Vietnam), 83-25 Broadway, Elmhurst

In the mood for Vietnamese? JoJu is the place for you. The restaurant serves up a modern take on Vietnamese classics like sandwiches and rice bowls. Foodies can get the Classic bahn mi sandwich, which is made with slices of Vietnamese ham, headcheese with pâté and pork house sauce or the Vegetarian option, which has slices of mock ham made from tofu. JoJu was started in 2012 by sisters Julie and Joanna, with help from Joanna’s husband Scott. They “reinvented” bahn mi sandwiches by including ingredients from other Asian countries like bulgogi from Korea and Kakuni pork belly from Japan.