Pair sought for violently bashing man with baseball bat after argument on a Ridgewood street

Photo via Google Maps/Inset courtesy of NYPD

Cops need the public’s help in finding two men who slugged a man with a baseball bat in Ridgewood over the weekend and left him critically injured.

Law enforcement sources said the attack occurred at 12:40 a.m. on March 10 in the area of Metropolitan and Grandview Avenues.

According to police, the 41-year-old male victim got into a verbal argument with the two suspects. The dispute then turned violent when one of the perpetrators attacked the victim with the baseball bat numerous times; in a tweet, the 104th Precinct indicated that he had been struck in the head.

The pair had fled the scene by the time officers arrived on the scene. Paramedics rushed the victim to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

On March 11, the NYPD released grainy photos of the two suspects, both of whom were described as Hispanic males in their late 20s, standing between 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 9 inches tall.

Cops said the bat-wielding suspect wore a black jacket, while his accomplice wore a brown jacket.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website, send a direct message on Twitter to @NYPDTips or text 274637 (CRIMES), then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

