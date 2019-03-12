Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Cops seek creep who groped a woman while walking to a subway station in Jackson Heights

Photo via Google Maps, inset courtesy of the NYPD

Police need the public’s help in finding a suspect who groped a woman while walking toward a Jackson Heights subway station last month.

According to authorities, at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 18, an 18-year-old woman was walking toward the Jackson Heights–Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street subway station when an unknown man grabbed her buttocks.

Law enforcement sources said the victim followed the suspect into the station and snapped a picture of him as he walked through a turnstile.

Cops said the perpetrator the fled to parts unknown. The woman reported the incident to the 115th Precinct and the NYPD Transit Bureau.

Police described the suspect as a black man in his 50s, standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall, who was last seen wearing a dark-colored knit cap and dark-colored bubble coat.

Anyone with information in regard to this man’s identity is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

