Creep offers preteen girl $50 to get in his car on the Ridgewood/Bushwick border: cops

Police are looking for the public’s help in finding a creepy driver who tried to lure a 12-year-old girl off the streets on the Ridgewood/Bushwick border with a cash payment.

According to authorities, at 11 a.m. on March 9, the victim was walking in the vicinity of Willoughby and Saint Nicholas avenues when she was approached by the unknown man driving a 2014 Kia Sedona mini-van. The suspect stopped his vehicle and asked the young girl to approach the car.

When the victim got closer, the driver offered her $50 to get in the car. Fearing her safety, the victim fled the area. The perp then drove away in an unknown direction.

The incident was later reported to the 83rd Precinct.

The suspect is described a light-skinned Hispanic man who may be in his 20s. Video footage released on March 12 by the NYPD shows the suspect’s car near the crime scene shortly after the incident occurred.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.