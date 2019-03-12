Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Human remains found in backyard of Richmond Hill home; cops continue investigation

Photo via Google Maps
Human skeletal remains were found buried the yard of a Richmond Hill home on 115th Street.

An active police investigation led officers to unearth human remains at a Richmond Hill home on Tuesday morning.

According to police, an ongoing investigation led officers to believe that human remains were buried at a home on 115th Street. At 11:30 a.m. on March 12, cops went to the location and discovered human skeletal remains of an unidentified person buried in the backyard of the home.

At this time, police did not disclose what the investigation was about.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death. Police say that the investigation is ongoing and wish for the remains to receive a proper burial.

