Queens athletes to compete at 39th Annual New York Arm Wrestling Championships in Flushing

More than 100 male and female athletes from across the five boroughs are expected to participate in The 39th Annual New York Arm Wrestling Championships for the crowning of male and female MVP.

Cheap Shots Bar, located at 149-05 Union Turnpike in Flushing, will host the city’s first sit-down and stand-up premiere arm-wrestling championship and title event on Sunday, March 24, at 1 p.m. with athletes from Long Island and the tri-state area, Canada, Puerto Rico and Russia.

“The Sit-Down preliminary and Stand-Up Finals is a first-time premiere arm-wrestling championship and is one of the world’s most sought-after titles. This event will draw both veteran ‘hard-nosed pros’ and beginners and all will compete in their respective weight class categories,” said Gene Camp, founder and president of the New York Arm Wrestling Association.

Camp added, “We expect a captive, cheering audience rooting for their favorites and a daylong contest of awesome feats of brute strength, exhausting endurance, merciless demonstrations of power and explosive raw energy.

Among those expected to take part are the 2018 Empire State Champions and defending 2018 NYC Big Apple Grapple International Champions, NYAWA announced.

The overall strongest right handed male and female will be crowned tournament MVP. Over $4,000 in cash prizes will given at the awards ceremony including a $250 cash prize to the right and left-handed (overall male winners) and $100 for the overall left and right-handed women.

All first, second and third place winners will receive large Olympic-size, custom-engraved gold, silver, and bronze medallions with official NYAWA-seal plaques and certificates. Teams will also compete, grouped by Borough, State, and Country, with a point tally to determine the winning team prize sponsored by www.ironmind.com. Captains of Crush Grippers will be presented to the overall winners.

Entrance fees are $35 for pros and $25 for amateurs; Pro/Am and masters age 45-plus and $15 for women. The competition is open to the public for age 18 years and older, and is divided into right and left hand weight classes for men and women, in both amateur and pro categories. Weigh-in and Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Spectator admission is $5.00 and the proud sponsors are Ironmind.com, Cheap Shots Sports Bar and NYAWA.

For more information, sponsorship opportunities, corporate partnership, upcoming events, photos, videos and much more visit the New York Arm Wrestling Facebook or the NYAWA website at www.nycarms.com.