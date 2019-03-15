Assault rifle, swords and machetes seized from Ozone Park home as part of drug sale probe

Cops found a cache of deadly weapons — including an assault rifle of the same caliber used in recent mass shootings — inside an Ozone Park home during a raid this week.

Members of the 106th Precinct and its Field Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant at a home on 87th Street near 105th Avenue at 6 a.m. on March 13. Law enforcement sources said the warrant was obtained as part of an ongoing drug sale investigation.

Police said that two men were at the residence during the raid: Daniel Saniel, 27, and Christian Zitti, 48. According to sources familiar with the investigation, police learned that the suspects were allegedly tied to narcotic sales, and were likely in possession of a firearm.

During the search, authorities said, officers found a .233 caliber AR-15. It’s similar to the weapon of choice used by the gunmen responsible for recent massacres across the United States, including in Parkland, Florida and Pittsburgh last year.

Officers also seized from the Ozone Park home numerous swords and machetes, as well as a bb gun. Cops also found a small quantity of marijuana.

Saniel and Zitti were subsequently arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a loaded firearm, criminal use of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of marijuana.