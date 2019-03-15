Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Cops looking for pair connected to violent ‘gang assault’ of man outside Elmhurst’s Queens Center Mall

Photos via Twitter/@NYPD110Pct

Two men are wanted for questioning after a man was stabbed during a gang assault outside of a mall in Elmhurst.

According to authorities, at 4:15 p.m. on March 8, an 18-year-old man was outside the Queens Center Mall when he was approached by several men. The men pushed him to the ground and began to punch and kick the victim, causing bruising and pain.

The victim was also stabbed once in the right side of his back, which caused non-life threatening injuries.

Following the attack, 18-year-old Angel Seda was taken into custody and charged with gang assault, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and disorderly conduct. The other assailants remain at large.

The 110th Precinct tweeted out photos of two people who are wanted for questioning in connection to the stabbing:

 


Anyone with information about the incident can call the 110th Precinct Detective Squad at 718-476-9317. The investigation is ongoing.

That same day, reports say that rapper “A Boogie wit da Hoodie,” whose real name is Julius Dubose, held a wristband-only event at the Puma store inside the Queens Center Mall. The event drew a large crowd and a fight broke out within the crowd.

The event was ultimately shut down by police. At this time, it is unclear if the two incidents are connected.

