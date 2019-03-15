Astoria’s relatively quick commute to Manhattan has long been one of its perks, and the rental apartments at 1401 Broadway has even more going for it: spacious apartments and two outdoor landscaped spaces, including a 1,000 square foot roof terrace with views of Queens and Manhattan and a 5,000 square foot second-floor outdoor lounge — just in time for the spring.
In all, the eight-floor modern building at 1401 Broadway features 82 apartments, from one to three-bedrooms, with engineered white-oak 5-inch plank flooring. Some units have floor to ceiling windows, allowing the light to flood into the interior.
Upon first entering the lobby, it’s apparent that 1401 Broadway has appeal for contemplative types, as evidenced by the resident library and a fireplace. There’s a 24-hour desk attendant, and a second fireplace in the resident lounge adds to the coziness quotient, which has a game room and kitchenette.
You can work off any calories gained in the kitchenette in the fully equipped fitness center, or sweat it off in the sauna. If you don’t already own a bike, there’s plenty of space to store it in the bike room.
The bathrooms feature Kohler sinks, bathtub, toilet, and accessories, as well as a radiant heated floor. Open kitchens feature quartz countertops, Miton cabinets, stainless steel appliances and Kohler fixtures. An in-unit washer and dryer make life immensely more convenient.
The neighborhood offers plenty of dining and nightlife in addition to the N and W subway lines for easy transit access. Socrates Sculpture Park is just two blocks away, and the Noguchi Museum just a block further.
If you’re driving, there’s residential parking with porte-cochere entrance, and the building is a Zipcar location.
Rentals start from $2,677 with incentives including one month free and no brokers fee.
Marketing and leasing is being handled by Modern Spaces. For more information go to the website.