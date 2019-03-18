Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Rego Park homeowner videos two burglars he chased off his property before they could take anything: cops

Photos courtesy of the NYPD

Cops are looking for a pair of would-be burglars who were caught in the act by a Rego Park homeowner and chased off the property.

According to police, at 12:25 p.m. on March 15, two unknown men broke into a residence in the vicinity of Saunders Street and 66th Avenue. Shortly afterward, cops said, the homeowner confronted the burglars.

Law enforcement sources said the homeowner then chased the suspects, who are described as men dressed in black clothing, out of the house before they could take anything. There were no reported injuries as a result of the incident.

The homeowner caught the entire incident on a cellphone camera, and provided the footage to the 112th Precinct. The NYPD released the video on March 17.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

