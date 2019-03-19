City DOT has plans to repave parts of Fresh Pond Road and Metropolitan Avenue in Ridgewood

Most of Fresh Pond Road, the main north-to-south artery in Ridgewood, will likely be repaved in the weeks ahead, according to Community Board 5 District Manager Gary Giordano.

According to Board 5, the city Department of Transportation is still committed to repaving Fresh Pond Road from Myrtle Avenue to Bleecker Street, almost to the Metropolitan Avenue/Fresh Pond Road overpass which was just renovated after many months of work that impacted motorists and business along the corridor.

Metropolitan Avenue between Flushing Avenue in Ridgewood and Pleasantview Street in Middle Village will also get a facelift as the roadway that has fallen into disrepair over the years with potholes and uneven surfaces, Giordano said at the monthly CB 5 meeting on March 13.

Spans of Myrtle Avenue in Glendale will be repaved from 88th Street to 80th Street and Cooper Avenue to 76th Street, Giordano said, adding that the work could put the brakes on “crazy drivers.”

“[DOT] informed me they want to do all of that this spring which would be tremendous for us, plus slow down traffic for quite awhile,” Giordano announced.

The area surrounding the Metropolitan Avenue Bridge has been targeted for designs and other improvements throughout the last couple years, with DOT finishing construction at the end of 2018 and resolving what had become a messy and congested intersection.

One business, the Tropical Restaurant, even claimed the traffic impacts were causing their dining room to become deserted.

DOT did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the projects regarding start and end dates or scope.