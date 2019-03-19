Drug deal gone wrong leads to a violent stabbing on an Astoria street corner: NYPD

Cops are looking for a trio who robbed two men at knifepoint and stabbed one of them in an apparent failed drug deal on an Astoria street.

According to police, at 5 p.m. on March 18, an 18-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were standing in the vicinity of 31st Street and 38th Avenue when they were approached by three unknown men. The men proceeded to display weapons and demanded money from the pair.

The suspects took the pair’s cellphones, electronics and $50 in cash before stabbing the 24-year-old victim in the body.

The perpetrators then fled the scene to parts unknown. Sources familiar with the investigation indicated that the incident was a drug deal gone wrong.

Officers from the 114th Precinct and EMS responded to the scene. Paramedics rushed the 24-year-old man to Elmhurst General Hospital in stable condition.

Police could not provide a description of the suspects at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.