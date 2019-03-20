FDNY extinguishes two early morning fires in Maspeth and Ridgewood that left 14 people injured

The FDNY had a busy morning of putting out fires at two southwest Queens homes early Wednesday morning.

According to the FDNY, a 911 call came in at 4:29 a.m. on March 20 regarding a two-alarm fire on the first floor of 60-26 55th St. in Maspeth. There were 106 firefighters at the scene, and they were able to get the fire under control.

Four firefighters were injured and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Minutes later at 4:41 a.m., the FDNY received a call regarding a basement fire at 410 Menahan St. in Ridgewood. Sixty firefighters were deployed to the scene and the fire was brought under control.

Ten people – nine civilians and one firefighter – suffered minor injuries and were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The causes of both fires are currently under investigation by FDNY Marshals.