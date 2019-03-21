Peter Pan to get some Girl Power in British children’s play on Sunday

Peter Pan first appeared in Scottish literature in 1902. The free-spirited school boy eschews growing up, preferring to go on adventures with his friends, the Lost Boys, on a mermaid- and fairy-filled island called “Neverland.”

Wendy Darling, who is probably 12 years old although her age is never disclosed, contrasts Peter in these stories. She’s happy to be young, but she’s also ready for adulthood. She flies to Neverland at first, but she eventually decides to return home and grow up.

Now she’s the protagonist in a children’s play that takes place in the modern world, although the issues around growing up are the same. The British company tutti frutti presents “Underneath a Magical Moon: A Reimagining of Peter Pan” at Flushing Town Hall on Sunday, March 24. General admission is $14, but children can attend for $8, and teenagers have free entry as part of an ongoing promotion.

Wendy narrates this version, which transports the audience into a funky Neverland with live music, intricate dance movements, and beautiful visuals. The protagonist and her brothers fight, fly, sail, and swim in this fantastical world of adventure.

The fun begins with Wendy looking out her window at the night sky. There’s a magical moon and a palpable magic in the air. Soon, she’s soaring over the garden fence on the way to meeting hip hop pirates and mermaids with attitudes. Her torch leads the way before her handful of fairy dust sparkles the stage.

For a while, time stands still, and if audience members close their eyes and really believe, anything can happen. Then comes reality — and maturity.

On Sunday, there’s an interactive workshop, which is basically an introduction to theater and a chance to meet the director and some of the characters, at 1 p.m.

The show goes on at 2:15 p.m.

Founded in Leeds in 1991, tutti frutti is an international touring company with more than 25 years of experience in children’s theater. The troupe’s productions (i.e. “The Boy Who Cried Wolf,” “The Ugly Duckling”) target children aged three to seven and their families. The “Underneath a Magical Moon” cast includes Danny Childs, who is on his fourth international tour with tutti frutti; Alice McKenna, a Performance Preparation Academy graduate; and Marcelo Cervone, who studied at the American Musical Theatre Academy of London. Wendy Harris is the director. Playwright Mike Kenny adapted the text.

Flushing Town Hall is at 137-35 Northern Blvd.

Images: tutti frutti