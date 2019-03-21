Triangle Fire Association to hold ceremony at Middle Village’s Christ the King on March 25

A tradition continues in Middle Village this Monday night, March 25, as the Triangle Fire Memorial Association holds a ceremony marking the 108th Anniversary of the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire.

The event honors and remembers the 146 victims — all Jewish and Italian immigrants — who were lost in the tragic factory fire at Washington Square in New York City on Mar. 25, 1911. Almost all of the victims were young women, many in their teens. It worst the worst workplace fire in the history of the city and led to a nationwide movement toward remedial legislation to protect workers.

The Memorial Association has a diverse group of honorees for 2019: Meg Brown, Treasurer and Executive Committee Member of Remember the Triangle Fire Coalition; Gail C. Giordano, a former Queens Assistant District Attorney and Vice Chair of the Triangle Fire Memorial Association; Sr. Elizabeth Graham, a campus minister at Christ the King High School and the Minister of the Triangle Fire Memorial Association; Margaret Keta-Tapalaga, the public relations and executive assistant to the Principal of Christ the King High School and advisory committee member of the Triangle Fire Memorial Association; Robert Linnè, a Professor at the Ruth S. Ammon School of Education at Adelphi University and co-author of the 2011 book, “NYC Triangle Fire”; and Eva McGill – a Triangle Fire victims Maltese Family Member and Brooklyn College student.

The reception also promises entertainment. It will feature a performance from the Christ the King Concert Chorus with conductor and flutist Heather Arzberger, as well as a tribute to the 146 Triangle Fire Victims by the reading of all names by Rosemarie Iacovone, Marie Lynch, Stephanie Zgaljic; playwright/actor and performance artist LuLu LoLo Pascale; and author, Paola Corso. The event will be emceed by John Perricone and Gabriela Sfera.

The ceremony takes place at 6:30 p.m. on March 25 inside the Paolucci CNL Center at Christ the King Campus, located at 68-02 Metropolitan Ave., Middle Village (Door #10).

The Triangle Fire Memorial Association invites all to attend, encouraging teachers, students and clergy in particular.