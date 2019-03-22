‘Empty Bowl’ event will return to Kew Gardens to help the public understand hunger across the globe

On April 16, the Kew Gardens Empty Bowls Event will return to the neighborhood to help the public understand the hunger crisis throughout the world.

In 1990, Michigan art teacher John Hartom wanted to help his students find a new, creative way to raise money to support a food drive. What came out was the first Empty Bowl event, where students made ceramic bowls to give out at a fundraising meal and served guests a bowl of soup and bread.

Guests were invited to keep their bowls as a reminder that many bowls throughout the world are always empty, and that as a community we can work together to fill these bowls. Since that first event, Empty Bowl events have been held not just in the United States and Canada, but in New Zealand, Germany, Finland, England, and Hong Kong as well.

Empty Bowls events have raised millions of dollars for families in need, and in 2012 a group of Kew Gardens volunteers decided to take matters into their own hands and start hosting events in Kew Gardens. Over the past seven years, more than 600 local attendees have helped raise over $20,000 for the fight against hunger.

Those who attend the April event will be able to choose their bowl, enjoy a simple meal of soup and bread, and take home their cherished bowls to remember that there are always empty bowls in the world.

The event will take place at Austin’s Ale House, located at 82-70 Austin St., and will offer two seating times, 5:30 to 7 p.m. and 7:30 to 9 p.m. Tickets cost $20, and proceeds will go help families in need.

Seating is limited – to reserve your spot ahead of time, visit www.potterswheelny.com/empty-bowls-2019 or www.river.fund/empty-bowls-2019. Seating will be available on a first come, first serve basis on the day of the event.