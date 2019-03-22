Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Man found dead while onboard the F train at a Jamaica station: NYPD

Photo: Wikipedia Commons

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found on a train at a Jamaica subway station on Friday morning.

According to police, at 7:17 a.m. on March 22, officers responded to a 911 call regarding an man aboard a northbound F train at the 169th Street subway station. Upon their arrival, police found a 31-year-old man on the train, unconscious and unresponsive, with no apparent signs of trauma.

EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.

