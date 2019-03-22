Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Tool time in Corona: Cops bust duo who allegedly stole $3,000 in hardware from parked van

Photo via Twitter/@NYPD115Pct

Cops busted a duo in Corona who had just stolen thousands of dollars worth of tools from a nearby van.

According to authorities, in the early hours on March 21 officers from the 115th Precinct’s Crime Team and the Special Operations Lieutenant saw Juan Ordonez, 18, and Elvis Aucaquizhpi, 18, walking near the corner of 39th Avenue and 102nd Street carrying bags.

Law enforcement sources said the officers stopped the men and found that they were in possession of over $3,000 worth of power tools.

The cops later found that Ordonez and Aucaquizhpi had taken the tools from a 2002 Chrysler van that had been parked nearby, police noted.

At 6:45 a.m. that morning, police arrested Ordonez and Aucaquizhpi and charged them with burglary, criminal mischief, and unauthorized use of a vehicle. Ordonez was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property.

Authorities familiar with the investigation indicated that Ordonez has a prior arrest from March 1 – he was charged with possession of burglar tools.

 

