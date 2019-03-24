Cops in Bayside shoot alleged arsonist who charged at them with knife after setting fire to vehicle

Two officers shot a man who allegedly charged at them with a knife after ramming his vehicle into a police car outside Bayside’s 111th Precinct on Sunday afternoon, then tried to set it and his own automobile on fire.

The suspect, a male in his 30s, is currently in stable condition at NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital after being hit several times in the torso and leg, NYPD Chief of Patrol Rodney Harrison said during a March 24 press conference at the scene. His identity has not yet been disclosed.

Harrison said the trouble began at 3 p.m. on March 24 outside the 111th Precinct stationhouse located at the corner of Northern Boulevard and 215th Street.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police learned that the man rammed his own vehicle into an unmarked NYPD patrol car. He then exited from his own car and began spraying an accelerant onto both vehicles before lighting his own car on fire, Harrison said.

Two officers from the precinct then confronted the suspect. “The subject brandished a knife and charged at the officers,” Harrison noted, leading both officers to fire their weapons several times.

Police recovered the knife the suspect allegedly brandished, a 12-inch kitchen knife. Police displayed a photo of the weapon during the press conference.

The two officers involved in the shooting were taken to North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset for an evaluation, Harrison said.

A probe is now being conducted by the NYPD Force Investigation Division, according to the chief.