Congestion pricing is gaining traction in the New York legislature: here’s what you need to know

While the chips are yet to fall on congestion pricing, April 1 is the deadline for the state legislature to include the proposal which has been heralded as the best option for providing the Metropolitan Transportation Authority with the estimated $40 billion it needs to dramatically modernize the subway.

Not only does the antiquated transit system need extensive, systemwide overhauls but the agency is facing a steep decline in ridership as a $1 billion deficit looms in 2022. It’s getting down to the wire for elected officials to vote to include congestion pricing in Governor Andrew Cuomo’s 2020 executive budget, here’s what you need to know about congestion pricing so far: