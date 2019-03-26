With many different styles of home on the market, zeroing in on what you’d like to live in can be challenging. For those who are looking for their first place or enjoy the apartment lifestyle without the rent, a condo or a co-op is a great option.
This week, we’re showing off three great condos and co-ops in Bayside and Astoria that you should add to your must-see list.
MLS: 3094331
18-50 211th St. #3G, Bayside, NY 11360
Listing Price: $338,888
Details: This beautifully renovated co-op in Bayside has been completely upgraded, right down to the wiring. Features include two bedrooms, one full bathroom, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops, a living room/dining room combo, a mud room and walk-in closets. The flooring, tiling, paint, lighting and electrical panel are all brand new, with separate lines running for the appliances and the air conditioning.
For more information, contact listing agent Teresa Reid at 917-318-0299.
MLS: 3107361
206-02 Emily Rd. 36U, Bayside, NY 11360
Listing Price: $818,000
Details: This pet-friendly Bayside condo boasts resort-style living and amazing water views. Features include three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, an open floor plan for the living room/dining room, an attached garage and driveway parking. Residents also have access to a gym, an indoor and outdoor pool, tennis courts, 24-hour security and more.
For more information, contact listing agents Irene Nictas at 917-518-3031 Patricia Gahan Moroney at 516-313-8966.
MLS: 3102960
24-65 38th St. B9 & 10, Astoria, NY 11103
Listing Price: $999,000
Details: This beautifully renovated pre-war co-op in Astoria offers a loft-like experience with an open floor plan. Features include three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a living room/dining room combo, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, an in-unit washer and dryer and hardwood floors throughout. The building offers a communal sky deck that has views of NYC and Brooklyn, a furnished patio and a gym.
For more information, contact listing agents Thomas Tarantola at 516-805-2528 or Kathleen McCarthy at 516-790-2195.
Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty consists of a team of exceptional sales associates and staff united through shared ideals of professionalism. Experienced and committed to diligence, discretion and personal attention, all are well versed in Daniel Gale’s philosophy of caring service, and all strictly adhere to the company’s code of ethics with genuine knowledge of the local communities, as well as unequaled skills in the arts of marketing and negotiation.