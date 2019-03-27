Brick Fest brings a maker’s paradise to New York Hall of Science this weekend

Let’s go LEGO!

Brick Fest Live 2019 will fill the New York Hall of Science with plastic fantasy space ports, impenetrable castles and tricked-out airplanes on March 30 and 31.

More than 10,000 enthusiasts are expected at this annual maker/player celebration, which will feature countless building projects and hands-activities as well as chances to compete and show off creations. (It’s also an opportunity to build a huge wall without getting involved in national political issues.)

General admission is $13 for youngsters (ages 3 to 17) and $16 for adults. Children under age 3 can attend for free. VIP packages, which include goodie bags and lanyards, are available for $29 (youth) and $32 (adult).

The Lego Group, the Denmark-based parent company, is actually not officially involved in Brick Fest Live 2019. The two-day extravaganza is more akin to an aficionado convention that aims to inspire, educate and entertain than a commercial venture.

This year’s planned attractions include the following:

Architecture Zone: A maker fantasy world with a 7-foot-tall sculpture and several hundred thousand pure-white Lego bricks.

Collaborative Building: An effort to create a huge floor mosaic to submit to Guinness World Records.

DIY Race Car Derby: Design, build and operate Lego cars in the museum’s Viscusi Auditorium. There will be many, many heats, so participants who lose races can improve their rides and get back into the action.

Glow Gallery: In collaboration with New York Hall of Science’s Connecting Worlds exhibition, the dimly lit Great Hall will overflow with intricate, glowing Lego versions of underwater creatures, robotics in motion, and maybe even a scary monster from the deep.

LEGO Sandbox: There are more than 900 million different ways to put these bricks together.

Mosaics: Participants will use a colorful variety of 1-inch-by-1-inch bricks to create art. Master-built templates will be on hand to inspire and push the imagination.

Brick Fest Live 2019 will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both weekend days.

The New York Hall of Science is located at 47-01 111th St. at the western edge of Flushing Meadows Corona Park, about six blocks from the 7 train’s 111th Street/Roosevelt Avenue station. The venue features a very large parking lot.

Images: Brick Fest Live