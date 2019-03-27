There’s still time to get your tickets for the second annual World’s Fare at Citi Field

Citi Field will host lots of international brews and global food for the 2nd Annual World’s Fare on May 18 and 19.

Craft beer lovers will be able to have UNLIMITED tastings of over 40 types of craft brews from around the world. Ticket buyers can choose from two 3 hour long sessions offered; the first session is from 12 to 3 p.m. and second session is from 4 to 7 p.m.

Pair your beer or cocktail with some of the most authentic food around the world. Empanada Papa, D’Abruzzo, Destination Dumplings, Antico Noe and more will be on site offering up their delicious cuisine for sale. We will also have International Cocktail bars where you can enjoy a specialty cocktail.

Don’t miss out on all of the curated international food vendors, our international beer garden, cocktail bars representing different regions of the world, live music & dance and the exciting International Shopping Pavilion.

Prices start at $19 and Unlimited Beer Tickets start at $49. Don’t wait – get your tickets to The World’s Fare 2019 today!

Citi Field is centrally located in New York City with parking and many public transportation options. Check out www.TheWorldsFare.nyc for more information.